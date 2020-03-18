See Pic
Zendaya Protects Herself Wearing Latex Gloves While Shopping With Brother Amid Coronavirus Crisis 

Zendaya grocery shopping with her brother in LA
4CRNS, SL, Terma / BACKGRID
Zendaya and her brother Austin Coleman ventured out to a few LA stores on March 17 amid the coronavirus epidemic. The duo stocked up on a number of necessities as celebs continue to document their self-isolation plans.

Zendaya and her brother, Austin Coleman were spotted shopping at Smart & Final and Bed Bath & Beyond in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The duo were dressed casually for the outing, both wearing sunglasses and sweats. The Euphoria star, 23, took precautionary measures and wore latex gloves during the outing.

The siblings made sure to gather quarantine supplies as the state of California is being urged to stay indoors, per Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. He announced that residents 65 and older must undergo self-isolation. Newsom also noted the state of California will have a curfew.

“Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA. Restaurants — focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing,” Newsom tweeted on Monday, March 16.

Zendaya and her brother, Austin Coleman shopping at Smart & Final and Bed Bath & Beyond in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served from 2003-2011, even put out his own video message to the public, addressing social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Terminator star expressed the importance of curfew and social distancing, as he sat alongside his pet donkey named LuLu and miniature pony, Whiskey.

Schwarzenegger shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Many stars have been seen on a last minute shopping trips, trying to stock up on necessities amid the COVID-19 global health crisis. Celebrities and athletes are documenting how they are self-isolating at home, with some providing updates after testing positive for coronavirus. So far, actors including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba, along with NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant, have all confirmed they are in isolation after contracting the virus.