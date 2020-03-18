22 Creams That Will Rescue Your Hands From Washing Them Too Much

Considering we’re washing our hands constantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, our skin is suffering & drying out, so we rounded up all of the best hand creams that will replenish skin in no time!

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the entire world by storm and the number one rule is to keep your hands clean by washing your hands for 20 seconds constantly, plus, using hand sanitizer. While washing your hands keeps you clean and free from germs, it can also damage your skin’s barrier by drying it out, leaving it cracked, flaky, and sometimes painful.

In order to keep your hands hydrated and flake-free, we rounded up all of the best hand creams and lotions that will replenish and return moisture to the skin. Not only does hand cream help to hydrate your skin, but it also promotes nail growth and cuticle health as well.

When it comes to hand lotions, there are so many options to choose from and you can see all of our top picks when you click through the gallery above. One of our favorite products is the Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask, which is a pack of hand repair gloves that are made with shea butter and prebiotic oat which work together to provide ultimate moisture to dry cracked hands.

Another amazing option is the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment which is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy cream that moisturizes for up to eight hours to smooth rough skin and reverse signs of dryness, plus, its clinically, dermatologist- and allergy-tested.

No matter what type of lotion you’re looking for, there is something for everyone on our list and you can see all of our options above!