‘The Biggest Loser’ Sneak Peek: Erica Pushes Jim To Keep Going After A ‘Rough Day’

Erica is right by Jim’s side in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘The Biggest Loser.’ Even though he’s homesick, Erica encourages Jim to keep pushing through for his family.

“Color me impressed because half the people I’ve worked with could not do what these people do in 8 weeks and I want them to be impressed with themselves and realize they are completely unstoppable,” trainer Erica Lugo says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 17 episode of The Biggest Loser. She pushes Jim when he’s working out and he beats his time. She praises him for his accomplishment.

After that, Erica asks Jim why he thought today was a rough day. “It’s hard not to want to go home,” he says. “Whenever I feel like I can’t push forward, I think about home and I think about my wife. I miss her. It just makes every horrible, stinking second worth it. It’s just going to help us live 10, 20 more years together.”

Erica knows that Jim misses his family but says now is not the time to “let it block you.” James “Jim” DiBattista is a father to three boys and is the coach of a local youth football team in Philadelphia. His nickname is “Coach.” Erica also adds, “You are doing it for them. That’s why I push you.” Erica is such an inspirational coach and is there for her team every step of the way.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Erica has some advice about boosting your immune system and staying active. “Get out in nature,” she tells HollywoodLife. “Long walks outside are proven to lower your cortisol levels. High cortisol (stress) lowers your immune system so to keep stress low and burn calories, get out and walk!” The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on USA Network.