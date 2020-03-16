‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Shelton Admits He’s Willing To Bet His Final Season 18 Addition Wins It All

‘The Voice’ season 18 wrapped up the blind auditions during the March 16 episode. Many frontrunners emerged after stellar performances throughout the night.

The final blind auditions of The Voice season 18 mean the coaches are pickier than ever. They’re looking for those last few spots to fill up their teams. These performances are crucial. The coaches kick off the night by performing Nick Jonas’s hit song “Jealous” together. It’s incredible. The first contestant up is Micah Iverson, a 25-year-old who was born and raised in Japan. He lives in Atlanta and recently quit his business job to pursue music full-time. He sings an amazing rendition of Kodaline’s “All I Want.” Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Nick all turn their chairs. John Legend doesn’t and regrets doing so. After a fight from the three coaches, Micah chooses Kelly!

Brittney Allen is up next and performs a gorgeous rendition of Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own.” John is the only coach to turn his chair for the 28-year-old. He says he “loved her low tone” and is “really excited” to coach her. Cam Spinks takes the stage next and sings Pat Green’s “Wave On Wave.” Naturally, Blake turns first for this country singer and then Kelly. As expected, Cam goes with Team Blake.

Anders Drerup performs a reggae version of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for the coaches. Nick is the only one to turn and they’re pretty much perfect for each other. Mandi Castillo is truly one of a kind. The 23-year-old has given one of her kidneys so her mom could get a kidney transplant in return. She sings a stunning rendition of “Asi Fue.” Nick turns first, followed by the rest of the coaches. Nick even gets emotional while praising Mandi and says she’s in a lane all her own. Despite Nick’s praise, Mandi goes with John as her coach!

Kailey Abel is just 19 years old but her voice packs a punch. Her performance of “Forever Young” is unique and shows off her incredible voice. Blake turns for Kailey and goes so far as to say he would “bet the farm on you winning this competition.” With the additional of Kailey, Blake’s team is full! Kelly completes her team with the addition of Gigi Hess, 22, from New Mexico.

John and Nick both have one spot left on their teams. Kevin Farris sings a rendition of “Home” by Johnnyswim that’s right up Nick’s alley. Nick and John both turn for Kevin. Nick raves that Kevin’s performance was “phenomenal.” They even team up to sing “Lovebug” together. Team John is filled after the final performance of the night. Cedrice’s rendition of “Fever” is the “special” performance that John has been looking for this season.