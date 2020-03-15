Colin Hanks Drags Trump’s Coronavirus Efforts Amid Dad Tom’s Recovery: ‘So Now’ He’s ‘Concerned’

Colin Hanks didn’t shy away from criticizing Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Hank’s eldest son was especially furious to see the POTUS meeting with actors amid this emergency!

Colin Hanks, 42, thinks Donald Trump, 72, could do better as a president fighting the coronavirus pandemic! The health scare poses a personal threat for the Jumanji star. His famous dad Tom Hanks, 63, and stepmom Rita Wilson, 63, are currently isolated in Australia while recovering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the recently discovered strain of coronavirus. To prove his point, Colin took to Twitter and ripped into the POTUS in two separate tweets on March 11.

Colin shared a news article showing Trump meeting with Deep State stars Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson on Feb. 27. At that point, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. was 60. “While the #coronavirus out break was happening this is how the President chose to spend his time,” Colin wrote, clearly unimpressed with Trump’s priorities. Deep State was a play about former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, whose affair led to the discovery of their anti-Trump texts — AKA, matters completely unrelated to the coronavirus! It was put on for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 27.

In another tweet, Colin responded to a headline that announced The White House has asked Silicon Valley to “stop misinformation” amid coronavirus fears. “So NOW Trump and the White House are concerned about the spread of misinformation,” Colin wrote, exasperated. Colin’s dissatisfaction didn’t end there. He couldn’t help but retweet MSNBC host Ali Velshi’s post on March 11, which read, “I think folks need to spend less time worrying about whether the media is taking #coronavirus TOO seriously, and more time on whether the Trump administration isn’t taking it seriously enough. If those of us who are worried about #COVID19 are wrong, no one gets hurt.”

Colin’s dad is the first A-list celebrity who has publicly confirmed a positive test for the new coronavirus! Tom contracted the virus with Rita while doing pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley in Australia. He broke the unexpected news on March 13, but soon followed with a more reassuring update: he and Rita are on the mend. “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” Tom wrote in an Instagram post shared on March 12, which showed a photo of the Forrest Gump star with his arm wrapped around his longtime wife.

Colin’s half-brother Chet Hanks, 29, has also broken his social media silence in the wake of his parents’ diagnosis! Right after Tom revealed the news last Friday, Chet revealed his thoughts on the matter in the form of an Instagram video. The clip quickly went viral, thanks to Chet’s shirtless state!