Sarah Michelle Gellar Shades ‘Boring’ Peter Weber After He Splits From Madison Prewett

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a Bachelor binge-watcher, but Peter Weber’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ has her unimpressed to say the least. She threw shade at the latest ‘Bachelor’ after he and Madison Prewett announced their breakup.

Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s got zingers. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer alum recently admitted that she wasn’t a fan of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired on March 10. Despite Sarah’s disdain for the current season, she’s still a loyal member of Bachelor Nation.

“I binge The Bachelor. It’s a little boring this season. Sorry, Peter [Weber], you seem very nice. I’m sure if there were windmills it’d be much more exciting,” she wrote in Us Weekly‘s “25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me” on March 13.

While Sarah wasn’t a fan, there were viewers who found Tuesday’s part two finale of The Bachelor jaw-dropping. If you didn’t tune in (there’s spoilers ahead), then you didn’t know that Peter is currently single. That’s right, The Bachelor ended his journey without finding a wife.

During The Bachelor‘s part 2 conclusion, after getting her dad’s blessing via FaceTime, Peter proposed and Hannah Ann Sluss she accepted. But, things crumbled when she went to LA to visit Peter one month after their engagement. He admitted that despite loving Hannah Ann, he couldn’t give her his whole heart because he still had feelings for runner-up, Madison Prewett.

Hannah Ann then accused Peter of “taking away” her first engagement and said he’d “done enough damage.” Peter followed up with an apology, but Hannah Ann was done. She took off her ring and ended their engagement.

Peter eventually ended up with Madison, after host Chris Harrison traveled to Alabama to update her about Peter, and ultimately try and convince her to attend After The Final Rose. Peter eventually fought with his mom, Barbara, on stage over her disapproval of his new relationship.

Peter and Madison revealed on ATFR that they were trying to make things work. — That announcement aired on Tuesday, March 10. And, by Thursday, March 12, Peter and Madison announced they were going their separate ways.