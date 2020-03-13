Katie Couric is a great example for how to behave during the coronavirus. She jammed out to a fun song while washing her hands for 20 seconds, after going into self-quarantine when a friend tested positive.

While the coronavirus is causing panic across the U.S., Katie Couric is showing people what to do in a calm and fun fashion. One of her friends tested positive for COVID-19, and while she didn’t touch him, she decided to self-quarantine and is working from home. The 63-year-old journalist is reminding people that they still need to vigorously wash their hands as one of the precautions from catching the coronavirus, and had a blast while doing it.

Katie shared a video to her Instagram stories on March 13, scrubbing her hands with soap in at her kitchen sink. She was dancing and singing along to The Knack‘s ultimate one hit wonder, the 1979 smash “My Sharona.” Katie wrote #timetowashhands on the video and had a clock above her. It time her as she did her 20 seconds of hand washing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop not just the coronavirus, but other illnesses. In another video of her still washing her hands, she called it “My personal PSA,” to wash hands. She even used her sweater-covered elbow to turn off the water faucet rather than touch it.

The acclaimed journalist put herself in self quarantine on Mon. March 9 after learning her good friend Rick Cotton, who is head of New York’s Port Authority, had tested positive for COVID-19. “Rick Cotton is an old friend of mine. In fact I just saw him on Saturday for the first time in a long time. Feel better Rick,” she posted, retweeting the New York Times article about Rick’s positive test. “Thinking of you Rick! PS: We didn’t touch!” she also confirmed.

This is @katiecouric@katiecouric washes her hands for 20 seconds while singing My Sharona. Be like @katiecouric.#timetowashhands pic.twitter.com/HV1oHyS7DP — Time To Wash Hands (@TimeToWashHands) March 13, 2020

Katie later added “THREAD: OK people – thank you for your concern!! I have a few updates: So far I’ve talked to someone from @WHO who referred me to the @HealthNYGov which told me that it was not necessary to self-quarantine. This was also confirmed by my primary care physician.” But she still took the precaution.

Katie has been using her social media to give constant updates on the coronavirus. She even responded to one woman who tweeted her and said that her 74-year-old mom who just got over breast cancer was still going to book clubs and water aerobics. She wanted her mom to stay home more since she’s older and more at risk for serious health issues if she contracted the virus. She hoped her mom would listen to the former CBS Evening News anchor. Katie responded, “Give me her number. I will call her since my mom is no longer with us. I miss nagging her.”