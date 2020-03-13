Jordin Sparks & Husband Shut Down Split Rumors After He Posts Cryptic Message About Marriage

No trouble in paradise here! Jordin Sparks’ hubby shut down rumors that the pair had split, after a posting a cryptic tweet.

Jordin Sparks, 30, and her husband Dana Isaiah, 27, shut down rumors the couple had split. Dana, who married the pop singer in 2017, took to Twitter earlier in the week with a cryptic message which suggested possible relationship struggles. “You can’t force someone to stay married to you,” the tweet read. “Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God ain’t in that.” Yikes! Rumors quickly began to swirl that the duo, who share a one-year-old son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., had broken up. However Dana took to Twitter on March 12 to clear the air. He wrote, “Trust me when I say this. If me and my wife were having issues… NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. LOl.” Turns out you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Jordin also took to Instagram, putting up a united front as she shared a sweet pic with her husband and their growing baby boy. “These two are my heart,” she captioned the snap. “We went ‘fimmin’ before the rain today! Stay safe out there everyone!” The American Idol winner and her hubby welcomed their precious baby boy into the world on May 2, 2018.

Jordin and Dana first announced they were expecting back in November 2017 — at the same time they revealed they had secretly tied the knot! The two ended up getting married under the radar in July 2017, and just one month later they discovered Jordin was pregnant. “We’re both really excited,” Jordin told People magazine at the time. “[Dana’s] been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Back in October 2018, the “No Air” singer revealed she wanted to give her baby boy a little brother or sister — just not at the moment. “It is way too early!” the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Goodness gracious! We would love them to be relatively close in age, so I am hoping in a couple of years. Actually, I am hoping in a couple of years we will have that conversation and see where we are at!” Too sweet!