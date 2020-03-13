Hailey Baldwin: How She Feels About Justin Bieber Going On Tour Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Many artists are postponing their tours during the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Bieber is still planning to hit the road in May and we have how wife Hailey Baldwin feels about it.

Hailey Baldwin plans to stand by her man Justin Bieber when it comes to his Changes tour. It’s coming up in May, and he’s been hard at work with rehearsals. But with the spread of the coronavirus, many acts are cancelling dates or postponing their tours at the moment, at least through the end of March. The 26-year-old singer has the full support of his wife Hailey, 23, no matter how he decides to proceed when it comes to hitting the road.

“Hailey completely supports Justin no matter what he decides to do in terms of his Changes tour, but her main concern of course is his health and happiness. She knows how hard he’s been rehearsing and putting so much time into making it perfect,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Hailey understands that the last thing Justin would ever want to do is let the fans down. No plans have been changed at the moment and he’s still rehearsing and moving forward with the tour until he’s told something needs to be modified or changed. But as long as he’s happy and stays safe, that’s all that matters,” our insider continues. On March 12, Justin shared a video to his Instagram, showing him grinding away in the dance studio with the caption, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” So he’s still looking towards going on the road in May.

“Justin is ready to roll and go on tour and Hailey supports him all the way. But in the chance the venues putting on the shows or the states where they take place make him cancel, he will abide by anything that is presented to him. But he intends to go on tour if allowed. He just has to take things day by day and if he has to reschedule or cancel then he will. But his goal is to move forward with his tour,” a second insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Justin’s tour is set to begin on May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink field. He has 45 dates scheduled across the U.S. and Canada, ending on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, NJ’s MetLife Stadium. But with concerns over the coronavirus, some artists have postponed tour dates. Among them, Celine Dion is rescheduling all of her Courage tour stops in March and April, and the Jonas Brothers have cancelled their April 1 – 18 residency dates at Las Vegas’ Park MGM theater. Two major music festivals in Indio, CA scheduled for April — Coachella and Stagecoach — have been moved to October over the spread of coronavirus fears. You can click here for the ongoing list of artists who are cancelling or postponing concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic.