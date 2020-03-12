Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Get Love From Reese Witherspoon & More After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have received and outpouring of support from their peers following news that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. See the heartfelt messages from Reese Witherspoon, Wilmer Valderrama and more.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are surrounded with love and care following the the actor’s confirmation that both he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday night, March 11, Tom, 63, revealed shocking news and noted that he and Rita, 63, were in Australia filming a movie when they fell ill, and are still there in isolation. Now, Hollywood is rallying around the veteran actor and actress.

“Please take care 💕,” their friend, Big Little Lies star, Reese Witherspoon wrote. “Sending love 💙🙏 💪,” actor Jack Black posted under the photo of a contamination bin with one medical glove draped over the top of the hazmat bag. “💙🙏🏽 👊🏽,” Wilmer Valderrama wrote. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet, Kyle Richards added, “Feel better ❤️.”

Bachelor alum Nick Viall sent his love in a few emojis, “🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️.” Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans posted a lengthy lighthearted comment, listing part of Tom’s resume.

(Photo credit: Tom Hanks/Instagram)

“DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first,” he wrote, explaining, “First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses 🤬 😂 get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey.”

Tom’s announcement is below:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” he explained of coronavirus’ symptoms. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Tom went on to reveal what will happen next after their diagnosis.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he urged, assuring that “we Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The actor concluded by saying that he and Rita will “keep the world posted and updated.” He added, “Take care of yourselves!” signing off with, “Hanx!”