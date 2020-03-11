Kim Kardashian Gushes Over How Much She ‘Loves’ Hannah Ann Sluss During ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Turns out we weren’t the only ones glued to our TV screens on March 10! Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and a host of other celebs have reacted to Peter Weber’s ‘The Bachelor’ finale.

Kim Kardashian threw her support behind The Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss after Peter Weber called off their engagement during the season finale. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter on March 10 to share her thoughts on the 23-year-old Tennessee native with fans. “I love Hannah Ann!!!!” Kim wrote, before adding, “Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!!” The mom-of-four also posted a series of clips on her Instagram Story from the viewing party she attended with sis Kendall Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber. The first video showed three massive cakes featuring different images: one showed Hannah Ann, another featured an image of fellow contestant Madison Prewett, and the third showed Peter holding a rose, with an image of his mom Barbara, crying. “Ok guys we are at a Bachelor party, we’re gonna watch the finale,” Kim can be heard saying in the clip. “Which cake are you guys gonna have?” she asks her friends. Kim also shared a snap of her TV while the show’s host Chris Harrison was on screen, with a ‘good vibes’ GIF. She then posted a screenshot of herself Facetiming Chris, with the caption, “Getting all the tea from @chrisbharrison.”

Kim wasn’t the only celeb who tuned into the season finale. Selena Gomez also shared clips from her viewing party with her 170 million followers on Instagram. “I will definitely say that I’m sorry in advance, because I’m going to do The Bachelor updates on my story tonight, because I cannot handle what I saw last night,” she said in an Instagram Story video, which showed the actress driving around Los Angeles. “So, you got me hooked. Stay tuned to hear my opinion, not that it matters at all, but Madi, I love you,’ she added, referring to Madison Prewett. Selena also posted a screenshot of a group message setting up the viewing party that night. “MADISON NEEDS US,” she wrote in the text message thread.

Supermodel Olivia Culpo also watched the finale, and got super glammed up for the occasion! She posted a pic on her Instagram feed while standing in her kitchen, holding the biggest glass of white wine we’ve ever seen. She wore a white mini dress with a sweeping neckline and knee-high black leather boots. She pulled her hair back and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings. If only we looked this fabulous while watching TV! Friends star Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, had a more low key night as she watched the show with her Pitbull mix dog Sophie. She posted a sweet video of her pup lying next to her while staring at the screen very attentively. “Sophie is very invested in this,” Jen captioned the Instagram story.

Hannah Ann and Peter got engaged during the finale of The Bachelor, but their bliss was short-lived. They broke up just weeks later when Hannah Ann visited Peter in California. He admitted that part of his heart was still with Madison, who broke up with him before the final rose ceremony that took place in Australia during filming. Hannah Ann was completely blindsided, and called Peter out for making a commitment to marry her when she appeared live on After the Final Rose. Following his breakup with Hannah Ann, Peter reunited with Madison, and they both admitted that they were still in love with each other.