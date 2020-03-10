‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad & Nic’s Engagement Celebration Takes A Drastic Turn

Nic and Conrad step out for a drag brunch to celebrate their engagement in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident,’ but they’re put to work very quickly when someone collapses.

Even when Conrad and Nic are off the clock, they’re not really off the clock. In this exclusive sneak peek of the March 10 episode of The Resident, the newly-engaged couple head to a Dolly Parton drag brunch to celebrate. Ezra is a huge fan of the drag brunch, especially Doll E. Wood, and wants CoNic to see this fabulous performance in all its country glory. Conrad and Nic are really enjoying themselves at the start of the show.

Ezra points out his favorite part coming up and then Doll E. Wood falls to the ground during the performance. Conrad asks Ezra what’s going on but he has no idea. Conrad and Nic rush to help the drag queen. Doll E. Wood’s pulse is weak and Conrad urges Ezra to call 911 so they can get to the hospital immediately.

The synopsis for the March 10 episode reads: “A renowned pediatric surgeon is called over to Chastain for an extremely difficult surgery on a newborn, but when she arrives, The Raptor and Devon realize she is not fit for surgery, resulting in a situation more complicated than they could have imagined. Meanwhile, a Dolly Parton drag queen is admitted to the ER after collapsing on stage, leading Bell and Ezra to a potentially life-saving discovery. Also, Nic and Conrad suspect their patient may be the victim of sex trafficking and Nadine delivers some surprising news to Devon.”

Conrad and Nic finally got engaged in the previous episode of The Resident. For CoNic shippers, this engagement has been a long time coming. The proposal was truly the perfect CoNic moment. The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.