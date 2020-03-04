‘The Resident’s Matt Czuchry Reveals Why He Loved Conrad & Nic’s ‘Unique’ Engagement

Conrad and Nic are finally going to tie the knot. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘The Resident’s Matt Czuchry about CoNic’s ‘unique’ proposal and why it was perfect for them.

After 3 seasons of The Resident, Conrad and Nic are engaged. It was a long time coming, but it was worth the wait. Nic starts the proposal in a very interesting way, saying it’s the “practical” thing to do and the “logical” next step. Conrad “rejects” her proposal because he wants to have the perfect proposal. They belong together and he knows it. Conrad pulls out a gorgeous ring and pops the question. It’s everything.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Matt Czuchry at SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta and he admitted he was “surprised” by the CoNic proposal. “It almost felt like a season finale as opposed to episode 16,” he said. “What I liked about that proposal was that it was also very unique and unexpected for those two characters. In one way, obviously, Conrad has been carrying around this ring for a very long time, but then Nic is the one who kind of pushes it forward.”

Matt felt the proposal was “unique and right” for Conrad and Nic. They both contributed to the proposal equally. “That’s what makes them special together is what they both bring to the relationship of those two characters. I thought that the proposal certainly represented that,” Matt continued.

While Conrad’s personal life is doing great, Matt teased that there will continue to be “challenges at the hospital, in terms of making alliances with certain doctors that he would never want to make alliances with but has to, and then also he’s going to be treating one of his most difficult patients, which is a fellow doctor. There’s some inner overlap there in terms of Conrad needing to rely on certain doctors in the hospital that he’s been fighting against.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.