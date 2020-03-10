Oprah Winfrey’s Partner Stedman Graham Says She Could Definitely ‘Do The Job’ Of President

Oprah Winfrey’s longtime love Stedman Graham stepped out in Washington D.C. on Mar. 10 and said he thinks she has what it takes to be the president of the U.S. — even though she’s ‘not political’.

Could Oprah Winfrey be the next U.S. president or vice president? Her boyfriend Stedman Graham, 69, seems to think so! Although the handsome love of the popular 66-year-old talk show host admitted she’s “not political” when he was approached by photographers on the streets of Washington D.C. on Mar. 10, he also revealed he thinks she’d do “great” in office. Check out the video of Stedman HERE!

“She could definitely do a great job, there’s no question about it” he said after he was asked whether or not she would agree to being vice president for Joe Biden if he wins the Democratic presidential primary election. “She’s creative, has great ideas…she’s a hard worker. She’s detailed, you know, you can trust her.”

He went on to say that if former President Barack Obama, 58, called her to get involved with Joe if he won, she could “take the call.” “She can take the call, she can be an advisor, how about that?” he said. “She advises a lot of folks.”

He also credited Barack’s presidency to Oprah, who endorsed him back in the days of his presidential campaigns. “Barack is in office today because of her,” he proudly said. “He was president of the United States because of her and other people, but mostly because of her.” He also said she “would serve” if Barack asked her to. “She would serve in the capacity but she’s not political,” he said. “She would be a great vice president, she would be a great president but she’s not political. Her role is to empower people all around the world. Bigger than the president.”

Stedman’s positive words about his lady don’t come as too much of a surprise considering they have happily been by each other’s side since 1986. In addition to showing his admiration for her through his recent comments about how “great” she’d be as president, he showed his love when she recently slipped and fell on stage during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour event in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 29. The doting partner rushed toward the stage to make sure she was OK but she got herself up before he could reach her. Luckily, she wasn’t too badly hurt and just ended up with a sore leg, which she iced while snapping a pic and sharing it to her social media followers.