BTS’ RM Reunites WIth His Family Dog Moni In New Photos & Fans Can’t Handle The Cuteness

Is there anything cuter than a member of BTS playing with a dog?! After you see these pics of RM with his pooch, Moni, you’ll see what we mean!

BTS singer, RM, reunited with his dog, Moni, on March 10, and shared photos from the adorable encounter on the band’s Twitter page. In one pic, Moni sits obediently between RM’s spread legs, while the rapper does something on his phone. In the other pic, RM scratches Moni behind his ears to give him some sweet love and attention. BTS fans love seeing photos of the guys with their pets, and the ARMY went wild over the new images. It wasn’t long before both RM AND Moni were trending worldwide on Twitter!

Since RM is so busy being part of an international sensation, Moni lives with the 25-year-old’s parents. RM is often away from home because of work, so it’s not very often that he gets to spend time with the pup. That’s why these rare photos of them together are so exciting! Another famous dog from the BTS family Yeontan, otherwise known as Tannie. Tannie is V’s dog, and is often featured on the band’s social media pages.

It’s nice to see RM spending some quality time with Moni, as it won’t be long before the band’s schedule picks up and gets VERY busy again. Their Map of the Soul tour kicks off on April 25 in California, and will take them across the United States, Europe and Asia throughout the summer.

The group just released their album, Map of the Soul: 7, on Feb. 21, and were in the United States doing promotion for the record for a bit of time. They made an appearance on the Today Show, as well as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. We can’t wait to see what’s next!