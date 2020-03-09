Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Shops With Mom Angelina Jolie & Sis Vivienne, 11, While Walking On Crutches

Oh no — what happened to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt? The teenage daughter of Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted on crutches while out and about with her mom and younger sister, Vivienne.

Ouch! It’s currently unclear why 13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was sporting a pair of crutches on Mar. 8, but whatever the reason, she didn’t let it drag her down. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter managed a smile while joining Angelina, 44, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 11, for some errands. Along with her crutches, Shiloh rocked smile, along with an oversized NASA sweatshirt, black shorts, and Converse All-Stars. Her mother wore a classy maxi black dress while Vivienne kept it casual with her own sweater-and-jeans combo.

The trio was out buying flowers, with Angie and Vivienne carrying bouquets in their arms (while Shiloh managed her way back to the car.) Here’s hoping that whatever put Shiloh on the crutches wasn’t that serious. She wasn’t wearing a cast or a brace, so perhaps it was just a bad sprain? HollywoodLife will update this post with any information about Shiloh once it’s made available. In the meantime, here’s to a speedy recovery for Shiloh.

Before this, Shiloh was seen unencumbered while on a pre-Christmas shopping trip with her family. Shiloh, Angie, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 15, were photographed on a shopping spree in Los Angeles. Shiloh rocked her trademark style with another oversized hoodie (and those black shorts she loves so much.) Zahara kept it pretty chic with a black sweater with shoulder cutouts and a pair of dark jeans. Angie, wearing a white blouse and light, black blazer, looked effortlessly classy. She also looked smaller when compared to her kids, as both Shiloh and Zahara were as tall as their mother. The kids were in LA at that time so they could split the holidays equally between their mother and father, so this shopping trip was a way for these three to bond (and, judging by the cups in their hand, a chance to visit Starbucks.)

Shiloh was missing from the Jolie-Pitt kids’ first major public appearance in 2020. Actually, many of the clan were MIA from the pic that Cirque du Soleil Volta cast member Paola Fraschini posted to their Instagram on Mar. 1. “Ok. I’ve never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show…What a beautiful soul,” they captioned the shot that included Angie, Zahara, and Vivienne with the cast. No word where Shiloh, Pax, 16, or Knox, 11, were at this gathering (which seemed like a girls’ night out.) Hopefully, Shiloh didn’t miss the show due to whatever injury put her on crutches. Feel better soon!