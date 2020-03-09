Nina Dobrev Wears See-Through Coronavirus Mask While Traveling — See Pic

Nina Dobrev is fighting the coronavirus in style! The ‘Vampire Diaries’ star paired her Louis Vuitton travel bag with a transparent face mask on the same day the WHO director-general announced ‘the threat of a pandemic has become very real.’

As the world suits up with disposable face masks amid the coronavirus scare, Nina Dobrev has shown a fashionable alternative. On March 9, the 31-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a see-through mask! The plastic mask looked quite urban paired with her black Louis Vuitton monogram duffel bag, long grey coat, white beanie and round aviators. As an extra touch of fun, the Vampire Diaries star traveled in a Friends logo T-shirt. She even kept the mask on after boarding an airplane, from which she shared an Instagram Boomerang captioned “And we’re off.”

Nina was just in New York City promoting her new movie with Ben Platt, Run This Town, a political drama about former Toronto mayor Rob Ford that was released in the United States and Canada on March 6. While making these press rounds, Nina dropped a fun fact: Taylor Swift, 30, almost made a cameo on Vampire Diaries! “I remember at the very beginning we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. The producers tried to write a role for her,” Nina revealed on the March 6 episode of E! News‘ Pop of the Morning. Alas, Nina said “it didn’t work, out schedule-wise.”

Despite the excitement surrounding Nina’s new film, the fear around the new coronavirus — which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease — can’t be ignored, which Nina’s face mask proved. On the same day the actress revealed that she’s protecting herself against the disease, the World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that “the threat of a pandemic has become very real.” He also reported a scary number: as of this past weekend, there have now been “100,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in 100 countries.”

Nina is joining the many other celebrities reacting to the coronavirus scare. LeBron James said he’d refuse to play in NBA games if the league bans fans from attending as a health precaution, while Melania Trump even made a public statement about the disease that has now killed more than 3,400 people worldwide.