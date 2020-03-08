‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore Claims Marc Daly Cheated On Her & Porsha Shades Dennis

Kenya and Marc announced their divorce before the ladies’ Greek vacation. And during an intimate conversation with Kandi and Cynthia, Kenya revealed startling news regarding their split.

We knew Kenya Moore and Marc Daly‘s divorce was eventually going to play out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the March 8 episode of the series shed a lot more light on why they decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. During an intimate conversation with Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey, Kenya revealed that she received a tip from her manager just one day after last week’s charity event, saying that Marc was about to release a statement saying they were separating. So Kenya felt backed into a corner and released her own statement saying they were getting divorced. “He forced my hand with that,” she told the ladies.

She continued, “Everything just happened so fast. We went to the event, and he just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there, and not loving. He was not being nice to me. He was saying little things under his breath, and it just seemed that everything I was doing, it was like an issue.” Kenya went on to explain once they got in an Uber together to go home, he became “livid”, and he told her didn’t even want her to go to the event.

Things got so heated between them that the Uber driver asked Marc to get out of the vehicle. “It got really out of hand,” Kenya told Kandi and Cynthia. She went on to say that “Marc never hit me” during their relationship, however, she did claim that he cheated on her. “My instinct says he’s doing something else because I look around and I see these text messages. One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though he was married,” she confessed before Kandi and Cynthia gasped.

“That woman — he still communicates with her, after I told him this is inappropriate,” she went on before saying in her confessional, “I think I missed a lot of red flags [with Marc].” Kenya explained that they had a “big blowout” over the woman’s texts and she “wondered” who she married after that.

Kenya said they had talked about separating, but he apologized and basically said he’d never do it again. However, they often argued after that and things just reached a boiling point. As for whether or not they’ll actually get divorced, Kenya still isn’t sure.

Despite her bombshell announcement, Kenya still showed up in Greece in good spirits. But the shade quickly came out. Not only did things get award with the room assignments, but NeNe Leakes tried offering Kenya some comfort, and she shot her down cold — twice. Oh, and Porsha made a joke about how Greece was full of cats, when she said, “There’s p***y everywhere. Good thing I didn’t bring Dennis“. It was a clear jab at his past infidelity, and she had a good laugh over it.

