Kendall Jenner Poses In Nothing But A Bikini & Cowboy Boots Before Bragging About Having ‘No Kids’

Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner showed off her desirable figure in just a bikini and cowboy boots while jokingly talking about being the only KarJenner sister that doesn’t have a kid.

Giddy up. Kendall Jenner, 24, left little to the imagination when she posted a super revealing Instagram snap of her on Saturday, March 7. The supermodel got quite cheeky when she posed from her backside while wearing a skimpy red bikini and cowboy boots with her hair up. She accessorized the look with a pair of stunner shades but that was clearly not the focus she was apparently trying to bring to her millions of followers. The snap took place inside a luxurious room of sorts that looked to be at her mother Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California. Kendall also posted another Instagram story of just her boots before sharing a video of her chilling in the pool with her family members.

No children, no problem! Kendall’s next Instagram story found her relaxing while her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, splashed around the pool with her daughter True, 1. “Still no kids,” she captioned the story while giving the camera a thumbs up. LOL indeed. Kendall is in fact the only KarJenner girl that doesn’t have a kid yet. Her younger sister Kylie, 22, has daughter Stormi, 2, while her older siblings come with their own brood as well (Khloe has True, Kourtney, 40, has two sons and a daughter and Kim, 39, has two of each).

Kris, 64, made jaws drop during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she said that Kendall might be the next KarJenner girl to get pregnant. “Kourtney,” the matriarch initially answered after Ellen, 62, grilled her about the subject. “Or maybe Kylie… what do you think? I think Kourtney.” Then, she added, “Maybe Kendall.”

“Kris was totally joking when she said on Ellen that Kendall could be the next sister to be pregnant and Kendall knew that,” an insider dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 29. “She kind of had an ‘Oh mom’ moment in her head but she knew she was just joking and having fun with Ellen. It’s not even on Kendall’s radar to become a mom at this time. She’s so career focused.”