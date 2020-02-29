Kendall Jenner — How She Really Feels About Mom Kris Saying She’ll Be Pregnant Soon

A HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY on how Kendall Jenner felt after her mother Kris said on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ that she might be pregnant soon!

“Kris was totally joking when she said on Ellen that Kendall could be the next sister to be pregnant and Kendall knew that,” an insider dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 29. “She kind of had an ‘Oh mom’ moment in her head but she knew she was just joking and having fun with Ellen. It’s not even on Kendall’s radar to become a mom at this time. She’s so career focused.” Kris Jenner, 64, was put in the hot seat by Ellen DeGeneres, 62, when asked which of her five daughters will be with child next. “Kourtney (Kardashian),” the matriarch initially answered. “Or maybe Kylie (Jenner)..what do you think? I think Kourtney.” Then, she added, “Maybe Kendall (Jenner).”

As many fans of the internationally famous family know, Kendall is the only one from the KarJenner clan that doesn’t have a baby. Kourtney, 40, is a mom-of-three (Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5) and Kylie, 22, and Khloe, 35, both have one daughter each (Stormi, 2, and True, 1, respectively). Kim Kardashian, 39, leads all of them, numbers wise, with four total children (North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 9 mos). Kendall appears to be happy playing the role of being an aunt as her supermodel career continues to thrive.

Kendall also looks to be excelling in the world of love with on-again boyfriend Ben Simmons, 23. One day after she triumphantly closed the Versace Milan Fashion Week show, the 76ers star injured his back in a February 22 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. After being examined, Ben has a nerve impingement in his lower back and will miss at least two weeks of action until he can be re-evaluated. It’s good timing for the lovebirds as she is now back home and doing what she can to make him happy.

“Kendall has been really busy with fashion week, but she missed Ben while she was away,” another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After hearing about Ben’s injury and having to have a MRI, of course she’s concerned and she wants to do everything she can to show him support. Kendall is glad to be back in the states so she can check in on Ben and be there for him in any way she can. She’s confident he’s going to be just fine, but wants to be there for him in any way she can.”