Psalm West, 10 Mos., Watches In Awe As Big Sis North, 6, Shows Off Wild Dance Moves

North West has got the moves! The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wowed her little brother Psalm when she danced to a song from the movie ‘Trolls’.

She can dance, and she can sing — is there anything North West can’t do!? The adorable six-year-old showed off her moves while dancing to the song “Get Back Up Again” by Anna Kendrick from the movie Trolls, and her baby brother Psalm West, 10 months, was totally in awe! The kids’ ‘Aunt Khloe’ aka Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted the sweet video to her Instagram story on March 6 showing the duo playing with their sibling Chicago, 2, and cousin True Thompson, 1. While Psalm and True sit on the floor playing with a Trolls doll, North is standing up and shows off her super high-energy dance moves as the chorus dropped, which included lots of jumping around and moving her hands above her head. The six-year-old wore her long hair in braids, and rocked a blue tie dye-style tee, denim shorts, and had two pink scrunchies on her wrist. While she was dancing, little Psalm stopped what he was doing with True, and stared up at Northie in awe. We can’t deal with the cuteness!

North has some serious talent, and proved she takes after her dad, Kanye West, 42, when she impressively rapped during his Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on March 2! The adorable tot confidently spoke out lyrics to a track playing in the background without missing a beat as supermodels showing off Kanye’s new fashion designs walked by her and strutted their stuff on the runway. Kanye also walked up to her during the memorable moment, which was livestreamed online, and couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear at his talented little girl. At one point, North gave a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, 7, and at the end of her rhymes, she let out a high-pitched scream to follow along with the song and was cheered on by the enthusiastic crowd.

When she isn’t onstage wowing audiences, she loves hanging out with the KarJenner kids crew — and proud mom Kim Kardashisn, 39, loves posting about it! On March 6, the KKW Beauty founder shared the cutest video ever, offering a birds eye view of what it’s like to be a mother of four children (North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm). The clip, which Kim called, “Morning Fort Trains,” began with the bronzed beauty founder approaching one of the those cleverly made forts. “So what is this that I see in the kitchen?” she said. “I hear some noises in here!” Kim then opened up the fort to find Saint and Chicago chilling in their colorful pajamas while enjoying their snacks. Too cute! One of the two of them then asked the doting mother if she could close the door to the fort which she happily obliged.

Now onto the other two! Psalm was then seen relaxing in a bin of sorts while Kim did her best to get his attention. “Psalm. Is this your spot?” she asked him while the oldest of all of them, North, crawled into her own fort of sorts. Chicago, or “Chi” as she’s referred to, then once again Kim to close the door amid all the pandemonium going on in the Kardashian/West household. Kim then tried to get the three eldest to focus on their baby brother and witness the adorableness he was doing. These kiddos are just the cutest!