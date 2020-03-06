Andrea Swift Cracks Up At Taylor Dressed As A Man In New Video After Brain Tumor Reveal — Watch 

A new behind-the-scenes video of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ shows her mother Andrea in great spirits after her brain tumor diagnosis was revealed.

It’s always good to smile even in some of the toughest times of your life. Taylor Swift, 30, was able to do that in the most hilarious of ways for her mother Andrea, 62, on the set of her music video for “The Man”. New behind-the-scenes footage was released on Friday, March 6, which showed the multiple Grammy winner talking about the process of her transformation into becoming a man (it took five hours each day!) and all that went into it. Taylor actually used a movement coach, which she was “stoked about”, that helped her with everything from how to walk like a man to properly checking girls out. “You check out their boobs then the butt?” she asked before her mother briefly appeared in a state of hysterics over the silly question.

Andrea’s joyous moment comes at a rough time for her as the “Blank Space” singer emotionally revealed in January 2020 that her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor. “While [my mom] was going through treatment [for cancer], they found a brain tumor,” she said in an interview. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” she continued. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously, it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.” Taylor spoke about this ahead of her documentary, Miss Americana, being released on Netflix where Andrea is seen throughout.

Taylor first revealed that her mom had been diagnosed with cancer in an heartbreaking Tumblr post in 2015. She then said that the cancer had returned during an interview with Elle magazine in March 2019. It was during Andrea’s second battle with the disease, while she was going through chemo, that doctors discovered the brain tumor.