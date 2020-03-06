Noah Centineo Reveals How He Said Goodbye To Peter Kavinsky After Wrapping ‘To All The Boys 3’

Noah Centineo is moving on from his Peter Kavinsky days, but he spoke to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview about saying goodbye to the character!

Saying goodbye is hard to do, but for Noah Centineo and the cast of To All The Boys I Loved Before, it sounded more like a celebration of life! The actor, who plays heart throb Peter Kavinsky in the Netflix trilogy, spoke to HollywoodLife.com at the premiere of Big Time Adolescence about what he did after he finished filming the third and final movie. “Not really,” Noah admitted when asked if he did anything special to say goodbye to Peter. “We did did it all there. We went to Vancouver, we shot the film, we all celebrated together, and that’s that!” He went on to joke that he’s officially ‘retiring’ after the third film comes out, which fans believe will be around August or September 2020.

Noah also spoke further on his anti-bullying campaign, which he spoke heavily about during his Kids Choice Awards acceptance speech. “I feel like when you’re being bullied, you feel ostracized, you feel alienated, you feel alone. And the truth is you got to dig into yourself… you’ve got to hold on,” he said to HL. “You got to hang in there until you’re out of that position and really look inside of yourself and ask yourself what you want. Take care of yourself. Kids can be so selfish and kids, they don’t understand the damage that they do, hurt people hurt people. So if they’re hurting you, odds are someone hurt them and it’s really hard to understand that. But hang in there man, it gets better.”

Noah was supporting his friend, actor Thomas Barbusca, at the premiere of the Pete Davidson-lead film Big Time Adolescence at the Metrograph in NYC on March 5. The best buds told HL together that they “wouldn’t mind” working together on a project. “In time. We’re not gonna rush anything! We want to do it right,” Noah said.

Machine Gun Kelly, Griffin Gluck, Jon Cryer and Pete Davidson, who all star in the movie, also graced the red carpet. Big Time Adolescence will be available on Hulu on March 20.