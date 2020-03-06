Tristan Thompson Posts Sexy Shirtless Pic & Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Fan Puts It On Her Radar

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have quite the friendly relationship, despite not being together. The NBA star shared a sweaty photo from his shirtless workout, and when a fan brought it to her attention, Khloe’s reaction was simply too good.

Khloe Kardashian‘s sense of humor is solid. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the best reply when a fan admitted to finally understanding why Khloe dated Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man shared a mirror selfie of himself getting some late night cardio in on March 5, which made fans swoon over his chiseled arms and sweaty abs.

“You know what…I understand now girl @khloekardashian,” one Twitter user shared, seemingly pointing out that despite Tristan’s past infidelities with Khloe, his fit physique could be reason enough to fall for him. Khloe caught wind of the tweet and simply replied with a few crying-laughing emojis.

Khloe’s reply came as no surprise, as she’s never been shy about interacting with fans on social media, even when it comes to her ex. The ex-couple shares a daughter together, 1-year-old True Thompson. Khloe recently spoke highly of Tristan during a podcast appearance, as seen in a KUWTK clip, released on February 22.

“I always remember though, how amazing [they were],” Khloe said of her parents while talking with celebrity attorney Laura Wasser. “I’m sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.”

While reflecting on her childhood, Khloe admitted, “I didn’t know, my parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through.” That was something she took into her own parenting style with True.

“For me, True is one and, like, a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me, she does know and she feels energy,” Khloe explained of daughter. “I’m a big believer of that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her.”

Now focused on surrounding True with positive energy, Khloe admitted that Tristan is part of that healthy environment she wants to create.

“I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there,” Khloe said.