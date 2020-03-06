‘Jersey Shore’s JWoww Cries Over Major Custody Drama With Ex Roger Mathews

On the latest ‘Jersey Shore,’ the joy over The Situation’s imminent release from prison was marred for JWoww, after her ex-husband Roger Mathews left her in tears over their child custody issues.

It was a tense Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for Jenni “JWoww” Farley on March 5, as a text from ex-husband Roger Mathews, 44, about child custody issues caused her to run to the bathroom and cry her eyes out. The gang was gathered at their rented house as they awaited the Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s release from prison the following day. JWoww got a text that Pauly D said “looked like a paragraph” from how long it was as she scrolled through it. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asked what Roger wanted, when Jenni excused herself saying she had “to go deal with this for a sec.”

“So I get a text from my ex, and it’s not good,” Jenni said. “I thought I worked everything out where, like, he could take the kids this week while I’m with my roommates and then I would take them on the weekend, but apparently, now he wants to go back on the plan. So now I’m f**ked.”

“I’m literally in the bathroom crying. I want to be here for Mike but it looks like I have to go home. It’s just like two f**king worlds torn. I thought this was handled. I got divorced,” JWoww revealed in a confessional. Cut to the bathroom where Snooki had gone in to comfort her pal. Jenni reads, “And I asked you to work with me and you’re not. You’re mandating the weekend when I cannot see them during the week. And he goes, ‘It’s my weekend to have them.'” The former couple share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“The situation with Roger is so sticky. Yes, we have a contract and we have to follow it, but I really thought if we’re great [at] co-parenting and working with each other, we could switch off,” JWoww, 35, continued in her confessional. “But apparently that’s just not the situation right now.”

“She might not be able to stay as long as she wants to in the house with us and I feel terrible for her. Roger’s doing this to her on purpose. You’re like f**ing 50-years-old. Grow up!” Snooki snapped in a confessional. Fortunately Jenni was able to stay the night in the house and the gang got the great news the next morning that Mike was a free man. He was released on Sept. 12, 2019 from New York’s Otisville Federal Correctional Institution after completing eight months for federal tax evasion charges.