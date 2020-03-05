‘The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens & Meghann Fahy Tease Jane’s Decision & Sutton’s Bachelorette Party

Big, bold things are happening for Jane, Kat, and Sutton on ‘The Bold Type.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy about Jane’s BRCA-1 decision and Sutton’s upcoming wedding.

The Bold Type is well into season 4 and it’s better than ever. The hit Freeform show continues to bring us stellar episodes week after week. The March 5 episode will feature Jane making a decision about her health concerning her BRCA-1 status. HollywoodLife talked with Katie Stevens about this major decision regarding Jane’s future at SCAD’s aTVfest in Atlanta. “We’ve watched Jane have to navigate her way through finding out that she has the gene and now it’s moving into now that I have this information, what do I do with it? I think for her, it’s kind of: do I live in the fear that something might be wrong? Or do I do something about it and take preventative measures? So we’re going to see her grapple with those two things.”

Jane’s brother, Evan, will be coming to town in a future episode as well. “We’ve met all the other characters’ families in some capacity, and we haven’t really met and seen Jane actually in a room with her family,” Katie continued. “We’ve just heard about them. I think it’s interesting to see her brother and see that dynamic. He’s going to be a little bit of the protective brother, and she’s going to introduce him to Ryan. We’re going to see how that goes.”

As for Sutton, she’s been busy planning her wedding to Richard, who has been away in San Francisco exploring another business venture. Richard will be returning to New York City and they’ll be hitting the ground running on their wedding plans. “It’s so exciting because I think that it’s been really stressful for Sutton and Richard to be so far away from each other and trying to plan this thing,” Meghann Fahy told HollywoodLife. “I think that when he comes back into town, it sort of puts everything into perspective for both of them. The whole point of them doing this is that they want to be together forever. So they’re trying to make it simple and remember why they want to do this and do it together.”

Sutton will be having a bachelorette party and Katie teased they had “a lot of fun.” She added, “There will be some dancing.” The Bold Type season 4 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.