Joe Giudice made a sweet ‘pact’ with his eldest daughter Gia by dedicating a brand new eagle tattoo on his chest and took to Instagram on March 4 to show off the fresh ink.

Joe Giudice, 47, took to Instagram on March 4 and proudly showed off some new ink. The estranged husband of Teresa Giudice dedicated a fresh tattoo on his chest to his eldest daughter Gia, 19. “What you do for the kids you love (everything) #pact I want to have them with me forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️🦅 #eagle,” he captioned a video which showed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star under the tattoo gun halfway through the process of getting a new tat.

“Alright Gia, I just want you to know, I’m doing this because of you,” Joe said to the camera while filming himself in the video. “This hurts and I hate it,” he continued before pausing a bit to catch his breath a bit and clarifying he’s doing this for the love of his daughter. The father-of-four posted another short clip showing off the final product in a video he captioned: “This is it Gia hope you like it 😘! I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls 🦅 because it flies higher other 🐦.

“I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles,” his statement continued. “They shall always run and not be spent. My girls will always be powerful and courageous women. I promise to look over you as strength and shield them from 😈 . Daddy loves you forever.” The tattoo showed a smaller eagle flying with the head of a larger bird around it. Joe proudly showed off the tattoo while singing along as “Bohemian Rhapsody” played in the background.

It seemed Gia and Joe’s “pact” meant that his daughter got some fresh ink, as well. The college freshman responded to her father’s post and wrote: “love you dad❤️ hope you liked mine too xo.” It’s currently unknown if Gia also plans on publicly revealing her tattoo via social media, but guess we’ll have to wait and see!