Elizabeth Warren’s Adorable Retriever Bailey Grabs & Eats Staffer’s Burrito In Viral Video

Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s precious golden retriever Bailey has been a fixture with her on the campaign trail and her unofficial mascot. He made the day a little brighter when the Democratic Massachusetts senator made the heartbreaking announcement that she was suspending her presidential bid after winning no states during Super Tuesday. Bailey paid a stop by her campaign office in Boston to help cheer up her workers, and in the process made everyone’s day by swiping a burrito right out from under a staffer.

One of Elizabeth’s workers caught the moment on video, where Bailey had a big hunk of cheese hanging out of his mouth. He made the food grab under several of her campaign signs that read “Dream Big Fight Hard,” so maybe Bailey was just fighting hard to get some tasty human food. The video soon went viral, with “Bailey” becoming a trending Twitter topic.

Bailey had become somewhat of a celebrity among Elizabeth’s supporters. When the 70-year-old was stuck in Washington D.C. with President Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial, her husband Bruce Mann brought Bailey to several stops in Iowa on Jan. 29 ahead of the caucuses there. Of course the furry lovebug lit up the room and everyone wanted to pet the sweet doggie. Bailey even posed for selfies with her supporters. He’s so popular, Bailey has his own social media accounts. On Instagram he’s @baileyforfirstdog, and his profile reads “I’m just a Golden Retriever with big dreams of runs on the White House lawn. I’m unofficial, not affiliated with my mom’s campaign.”

Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 — Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth made the sad announcement that she was halting her run at the Oval Office on March 6. She told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, MA that, “I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president. I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried out a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a President of the United States should look like.”

She continued, “I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over.” Elizabeth so far has not announced which Democratic candidate she will endorse, with the frontrunners being Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 77. Nearly all of the other candidates who have dropped out of the race have thrown their support behind Biden, with South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg all giving the former Veep their endorsements. However, Elizabeth’s political ideology lines up more with Bernie’s camp.