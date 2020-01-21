Hillary Clinton Rips Into Bernie Sanders & ‘Bernie Bros’ After Elizabeth Warren Attack: ‘Nobody Likes Him’

Hillary Clinton referred to Senator Bernie Sanders as ‘a career politician’ and responded to his assertion that a woman couldn’t be President in her THR profile.

Hillary Clinton is speaking her mind on the current race for the White House, and had some stern words for one of the Democratic Presidential candidates. When speaking about Presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders in her Jan. 21 profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Secretary of State said, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she scathingly added. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

The people who were sucked into are, indeed, the self-proclaimed ‘Bernie Bros,’ whom the former politician had similar critiques for. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she noted, vaguely alluding to the tense political climate and even more strenuous Democratic race. “I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him…It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

The intense divide has even spurred a lot of contention between Senator Sanders and his colleague Senator Elizabeth Warren. A night before the Democratic debate in Des Moines on Jan. 15, Senator Warren confirmed a CNN report that claimed Sanders didn’t believe a woman could win the presidential election. It was Warren, however, who pointed out while on the debate stage that she and Senator Amy Klobuchar were the only politicians on stage who had not lost a single election they ran for.

To that end, former Presidential hopeful, herself, Hillary Clinton responded to the “untrue” claim. “Well, number one, I think [that idea] is untrue, which we should all say loudly,” she shared with the outlet. Clinton recalled her own popular vote victory in 2016, noting, “I mean, I did get more votes both in the primary, by about 4 million, and in the general election, by about 3 million. I think that both the press and the public have to really hold everybody running accountable for what they say and what their campaign says and does.”

In her parting words on the subject, Clinton shared her belief that “people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.” Regardless of which Democratic candidate you support, register to vote via the form below.