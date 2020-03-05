Ariel Winter debuted her gorgeous hair makeover after she wrapped filming on Modern Family, and has stepped out in LA with no makeup to show off her red locks!

We can’t get enough of Ariel Winter‘s fiery new hair makeover! The 22-year-old actress just finished filming Modern Family, which ended after an 11-year run, and was quick to change up her look. She stepped out in Los Angeles on March 4 rocking red tresses, and looked super fresh-faced. Ariel wore a black spaghetti-strap tank top with matching black pants as she walked to work at a studio in L.A. She accessorized with a pair of multicolored flats and a black alligator crossbody handbag, opting to go makeup-free. She was seen talking on the phone as she strolled to work, showing off her colorful iPhone case and fresh manicure. Super stylish!

Ariel debuted her new red hair on Feb. 25 when she was leaving Nine Zero Salon in Los Angeles. It isn’t the first time she changed from her black hair to the bright color. She also temporarily changed to red hair during her hiatus from filming Modern Family last year and like her latest look, it got rave reviews from fans. Through pics and videos, the starlet impressed a lot of people with the hair makeover and even admitted that she missed it when she had to go back to black locks. Now that Modern Family has reached the end of its long run though (she finished filming on Feb. 21), she’s back with the hair color she loves and we have to admit that we’re loving it too!

After taking to Instagram last week to show off her new fiery locks, writing: “I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” fans were quick to show their love! Some admitted that she looked very different with the red hair. “You are unrecognizable with the hair color! So far, I find that brown hair makes your features stand out more, though…,” one opinion read. “Ur gettin more beautiful by the day..,” another read. “I have to say, you are the most beautiful non-natural redhead I have ever seen,” a third comment read.

A source recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that Ariel was adjusting well to life post-Modern Family, and loving spending time with her beau Luke Benward, 24. “It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone but it’s also exciting to be moving into a new chapter,” the source revealed. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the starlet!