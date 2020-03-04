Exclusive Video
‘Zombies 2’ Cast Takes On Disneyland & After The Sequel’s Big Premiere — Watch

ZOMBIES 2 - Disney Channel's "ZOMBIES 2" stars Kylee Russell as Eliza, James Godfrey as Bonzo, Kingston Foster as Zoey, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Milo Manheim as Zed, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Meg Donnelly as Addison, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Carla Jeffery as Bree, and Trevor Tordjman as Bucky. (Disney Channel/Ed Herrera)
ZOMBIES 2 - Stars attend the premiere of the highly-anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2" at Walt Disney Studios on Saturday, January 25. The movie debuts Friday, February 14 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel. (Disney Channel/Image Group LA) JASMINE RENÉE THOMAS, NAOMI SNIECKUS, EMILIA MCCARTHY, CHANDLER KINNEY, TREVOR TORDJMAN, MILO MANHEIM, KINGSTON FOSTER, MEG DONNELLY, PEARCE JOZA, CARLA JEFFERY, KYLEE RUSSELL, ARIEL MARTIN, NOAH ZULFIKAR, SHRIMPY
ZOMBIES 2 - Stars attend the premiere of the highly-anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2" at Walt Disney Studios on Saturday, January 25. The movie debuts Friday, February 14 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel. (Disney Channel/Image Group LA) SHRIMPY, TREVOR TORDJMAN
The ‘Zombies 2’ cast is like family. Meg Donnelly and more of the cast reunited for a fun trip to Disneyland after the sequel’s success and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE video of their trip!

Zombies 2 cast members Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Pearce Joza, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Noah Zulfikar, and James Godfrey took over Disneyland to celebrate the success of the Disney Channel sequel. They had a blast together as they park-hopped between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. They got to experience all the main attractions, including the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and Cars Land. Throughout their trip, they met and took pictures with excited Zombies 2 fans. The cast also caught the “Magic Happens” parade at the end of the day.

The movie also stars Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney. Zombies 2 featured our fan faves Zed and Addison returning for another adventure. This time around, the werewolves stepped onto the scene. Fans instantly connected with Wynter, Willa, and Wyatt. Zed didn’t see eye-to-eye with the werewolves at first but he eventually came around. At the end of the day, the zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves all discovered the real meaning of community and acceptance.

Zombies 2 premiered Feb. 14, 2020. The Disney Channel Original Movie ranks as the #1 cable telecast of 2020 to-date (excluding sports/news programming) with nearly 5 million total viewers 2+. It was watched by 1.9 million kids 6-11 viewers (12.56 rating), 1.4 million girls 6-11 (18.43 rating), 1.6 million tweens 9-14 (9.98 rating), 1.1 million girls 9-14, and 4.9 million total viewers, giving the sequel higher ratings than the first movie.

While we don’t know if there will be a third Zombies movie, the sequel left it wide open for another DCOM. At the end of Zombies 2, a glowing flying object crashed down to Earth. Addison woke up and her white hair started to glow. This left everyone wondering: what is Addison? Could she be an alien? A witch? There are so many possibilities!