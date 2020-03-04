Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge — The Truth About Their Possible Return To ‘RHOC’

A HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details about if Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge are returning to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ after they shared a cryptic pic of them filming something.

“Vicki will not be a part of Housewives at all this season 15,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY on Wednesday, March 4. “She’s still very good friends with Shannon (Beador) and wishes her the very best. She’s ‘done’ for now and enjoying focusing on her Coto Insurance business and her clients, planning trips to see her grandsons in North Carolina and getting ready to close escrow on her new home in Puerto Vallarta. She’ll be focused on her new podcast Whoop it Up with Vicki and excited to see what life will be like without RHOC. She’s excited for what’s to come. She was filming with Tamra on a secret project and is excited to share with you what that will be in a few months.”

The “OG of the OC” posted a photo of her and Tamra filming on Sunday, March 1, which left fans wondering if they were returning to RHOC for its upcoming 15th season almost two months after the ladies announced their departure from the series. The longtime costars revelations took place within 24 hours of each other and left the show’s fanbase in complete shock over their decisions, with some happy about them leaving while others feeling devastated that it won’t be the same anymore. Other OG’s (Tamra technically isn’t one although she’s been on the show since season 3) that have left their own franchises in recent months include RHOD star LeeAnne Locken, 52, and RHONY‘s very own Bethenny Frankel, 49.

So where does this leave Tamra in terms of if she’ll return or not to RHOC in the near future? “Production hasn’t been informed of Tamra’s potential plans to film here and there for this season,” our insider also revealed. “She hasn’t notified them of anything nor has she signed anything yet. It’s all still up in the air.”

Things appear to be going well for Tamra over the past month. The Cut Fitness owner revealed that she and her estranged daughter Sidney Barney have reunited years after their very public fallout amid the heartbreaking news about Tamra’s ex Simon Barney‘s stage 3 throat cancer diagnosis.