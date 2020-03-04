See Message
‘The Bachelor’: Peter’s Ex Merissa Pence Claims She Has ‘Evidence’ That Victoria F. Broke Up Marriages

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s ex GF Merissa Pence is still going after contestant Victoria F. She says she has ‘receipts’ that VF broke up relationships in their hometown of Virginia Beach.

The drama between The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber‘s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence and show contestant Victoria Fuller continues. Merissa showed up during Pete’s hometown date with Victoria in Virginia Beach, VA to warn him that she was a homewrecker who allegedly broke up multiple relationships in town. The two women were once friends and are now clearly enemies. Now Merissa is doubling down on her claims about Victoria in a new Instagram post.

It came a day after the  March 2 Women Tell All episode, where Victoria said that she “just didn’t like” Merissa. She added, “I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show,” and that there was “absolutely” no truth to the “very serious” rumors about her breaking up other people’s relationships.

On March 3, Merissa posted a bikini pic to her Instagram with a message about how she was “focusing on me and cutting out the noise.” When a fan asked in the comments, ” Why’d you say victoria f broke up marriages if that isn’t true?” she was quick to respond. “Unfortunately it is true. Some people cannot face the truth, she knows what she’s done. It takes a strong person to admit those flaws,” Merissa replied.

When the fan asked Merissa if she had receipts, she responded “multiple.” She continued, “Many of those who’s life she’s ruined. They have been through hell and back and simply do not want to relive a dark time in their lives just for a reality TV show. This is simply why I did what I did. To speak for those who’s lives and relationship have been ruined. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but the truth with always be the truth and there’s no way around that.”

‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence responds to a fan about why she called out contestant Victoria F. for allegedly breaking up relationships in their hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.

Merissa appeared — albeit with her face blurred out — during Peter’s hometown date with Victoria that aired on Feb. 18. She told him, “I don’t think you deserve what you’re on a date with right now. There’s been many relationships broken up because of her,” and “I would hate to see that come to fruition for you.” When Peter confronted Victoria about it, she got defensive and denied breaking up anyone’s relationship. She said she didn’t want to talk about the situation and stormed off.

Victoria took to Instagram following the Women Tell All episode to thank Peter for not judging her despite Merissa’s claims. Next to a photo of them on the sofa, she wrote, “Pete — Thank you. Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way. You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing. & you showed me that I can be loved unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I am forever grateful for you. I’m excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you. You’re doing great sweetie. Cheers xx.”