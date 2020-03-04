NeNe Leakes slammed enemy Kenya Moore in a shocking new interview where the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ OG had nothing nice to say about her.

"I don't like her in real life," NeNe Leakes, 52, said about Kenya Moore, 49, during her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, March 4. "I don't think she's a good person. And I think that she does things for the show which is OK, but I think that you don't have to do all of that. You don't have to hit below the belt, be super nasty. I don't think any of that is necessary to be on the show. A lot of girls will do a lot of things on the show that I'm not willing to do." The mother-of-two also spoke about how pitgate, a topic of conversation that has centered around them for months at this point. "She went around recently insinuating that I spit on her. I didn't spit on her, now I will spit on her, OK, but I didn't. I did the motion, like I should spit on you."

Eva Marcille, 35, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. NeNe & Kenya have never really gotten it together in the friendship department ever since the former Miss USA started her tenure on the show many years ago. Tensions definitely escalated even further this year as the two women have gotten into it multiple times with some of her costars thinking that things will never get better between them. “I don’t know, because it’s one of those [friendships] where it’s kind of toxic,”, 35, toldEXCLUSIVELY earlier this month.

Eva continued, “It gets kind of wild child, it’s a lot, you know what I’m saying? To the point to where you have to get physical? You might not want to hang out with that person.” She said something similar during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“Certain friendships you want to mend,” Eva said to Andy Cohen, 51, while sitting next to her former America’s Next Top Model mentor Tyra Banks, 46. “And then sometimes it’s, like, you know, the season’s over. So, I don’t think [NeNe and Kenya are] going to be besties anytime soon.”