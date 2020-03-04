Kristen Doute Fears Jax Taylor Will ‘Get Pissed’ After Reading The Chapter In Her Book About Him

Kristen Doute warned that ‘no one’s safe’ in her upcoming book — not even Jax Taylor, which she revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star told us why she had to say her ‘side’ of the story.

Kristen Doute, 37, did not censor her feelings in her upcoming book He’s Making You Crazy, which readers can grab a copy of on June 2! Although no names are dropped in the dating advice book co-written with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: The Universal Don’ts of Dating author Michele Alexander, Kristen did acknowledge that she penned a chapter about her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor, 40, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Apparently, this will be news to her castmate, who once blocked her on Instagram amid his wedding drama!

“I haven’t told Jax [about his chapter],” Kristen revealed during our talk! “He has to know it’s coming. He’s probably going to get pissed.” However, Kristen told us that she made sure to clue in his wife and her fellow co-star Brittany Cartwright, 31. “I just wanted Brittany to be aware, because [he’s] her husband now,” Kristen explained. “But I wouldn’t, again, be being completely honest if I didn’t touch on that.” Thankfully, Brittany was “fine with it,” Kristen said.

“And I don’t feel like I trashed Jax,” Kristen clarified. “But I don’t feel on Vanderpump Rules I ever had a moment — or I actually didn’t give myself the moment, which I’ve kind of said in the book — but I didn’t feel that I was allowed, or capable, or able…to speak those feelings at that time, and now I do.”

Kristen and Jax share some rough history together: in Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules, it was infamously revealed that they hooked up on Tom Sandoval’s couch…while Kristen was dating the owner of that couch! At the time, Jax was also dating castmate Stassi Schroeder, 31, but the group has moved beyond that drama now. Kristen even revealed that Tom actually “knows” she was writing this tell-all book, revealing that her ex-boyfriend of almost six years “has a lot of chapters.” Kristen has also “read a few things” to Tom’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, 34, whom he began dating after he broke up with Kristen. But Kristen wanted to make it clear that she “didn’t ask permission from anyone” to share her stories. “At the end of the day, if anyone’s going to claim these stories to be about them, that’s on them. I wouldn’t brag if I were them that that was their chatter,” she explained.

Although the Vanderpump Rules cast served as Kristen’s writing muse for much of the book — she warned “no one’s safe” — she emphasized that this isn’t a memoir. “I want this to be a universal book. That’s why every chapter is not a person. Every chapter is an experience,” Kristen told us. The Bravo star’s goal with this book is “to create an army of boss b-ches who own being ‘crazy’ and fight for the respect we deserve” and to “give every reader the tools to avoid or get out of unhealthy situations and find real love,” Kristen wrote in a press release obtained by HollywoodLife.

While Kristen anxiously awaits Jax’s reaction to her book, she’s focusing on her many other ventures! Kristen is still running her graphic tee clothing company, James Mae Co, and is also busy managing her “Witches of WeHo” wine partnership with Nocking Point Wines alongside Stassi and Katie Maloney.