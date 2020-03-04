BTS Drops Stunning ‘Black Swan’ Video & Fans Are Going Wild Over Jungkook & Jimin’s Leather Corsets

BTS released the official video for ‘Black Swan,’ and while every second of the visual had the ARMY screaming, some fans couldn’t handle how hot Jungkook and Jimin looked in their leather corset looks.

“What did I do in my previous life to deserve Jungkook in a corset?” one BTS fan tweeted on Mar. 4 after the band released the official music video for “Black Swan.” In the visual for the first single off of Map Of The Soul: 7, the boys — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – perform their trademark elaborate choreography within the halls of an ornate Broadway theatre. While there are plenty of moments to leave the ARMY feeling blessed, a certain part of the fanbase just couldn’t help but scream after seeing Junghook and Jimin both wearing leather corsets as part of their black outfits.

“jungkook in a black corset periodt,” one tweeted, summing up the reaction of many. “thank u to whoever put jimin in that beautiful corset and made him dance in it.” “THIS DAMN CORSET [DEAD] Like I wasn’t already losing it enough with the concept photos GIVE ME STRENGTH.” “How Jimin manages to dance with that corset on is beyond me.” “I KNOW JIMIN IS THE BLACK SWAN, BUT I WANT TO KNOW WHAT DOES THE CORSET MEAN? WHY ONLY JIKOOK WEARING THEM?” “CORSET CORSET CORSET THAT DAMN CORSET.”

“Whoever decided to put a corset on Jimin and Jungkook I wish you a lifetime of happiness,” one tweeted, and a lifetime of happiness was condensed into 3:37 for BTS fans. The video for “Black Swan” depicts the band “transforming from swans into black swans on stage,” the band’s management said in a press release. “The black and white attire symbolizing the swans and the performance set on a picturesque stage amplify the artistic sensibility of the song.”

jimin and jungkook wearing corset got us screaming #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/tZlS59AjTX — orne (@jkmikrokosmos_) March 4, 2020

Described as an “Emo Hip Hop track that brings together a touch of dreamy Cloud rap, trap drum beats, doleful lo-fi guitar sounds, and a catchy hook to create perfect harmony,” the band first released this lead single in January, one month ahead of Map Of The Soul: 7. “The heart no longer races / When hearing the music play / Tryna pull up / Seems like time has stopped / Oh that would be my first death / I been always afraid of,” the song’s translated lyrics read. Along with the single, the band put out an art film that showcased the theatrical concept of the song (and subsequent video.)

In one moment in this “art film,” there’s a “cage” made of light beams. Light and shadow would play an essential part in the official music video. At times, the band’s shadows don’t sync up with their movements. “The shadow can represent the misguided intention behind the artists. ‘Black Swan’ is about losing your passion. The shadow is not necessarily the passion but actually the dark side of it,” one fan theorized.