Carrie Underwood Reveals Husband Mike Fisher & Sons Hid In ‘Safe Room’ During Nashville Tornado

Carrie Underwood updated her fans after a tornado tore through her hometown of Nashville, revealing that her husband and their two young sons are thankfully safe and sound.

Carrie Underwood gave an update about her family, who was present in Nashville when a devastating tornado touched down in the Tennessee town. While Carrie, 36, was in New York City appearing on TODAY, her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, were holding down the fort at home. Thankfully, everyone is totally fine. “I’m texting my husband, like ‘is everybody good?’ He said he had to go upstairs at like 2:00am and grab the boys and taken them down to — we have a little safe room in our house,” Carrie revealed during her March 3 interview. “I bet everybody was crying at 2:00am, like freaking out.” You can watch a clip from Carrie’s interview below.

The multiple tornadoes tearing through Nashville destroyed 144 buildings and killed at least 22 people, according to the Associated Press. Putnam Sheriff Eddie Farris told the outlet that by midday, only about 30 percent of the area had received a “hard check.” Responders were hopeful that more survivors would be found as they dug through rubble throughout the county. In total, one twister downed buildings across a 10-mile stretch of downtown Nashville. Another tornado tore homes apart along a two-mile stretch, pulling off roofs and ripping the walls off buildings. Luckily, Carrie’s husband and their children were completely safe.

Carrie’s fellow country stars spoke out about the natural disaster, sharing their love and prayers on Twitter. Kacey Musgraves tweeted, “Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. I’m gonna help in any way I can.”

Carrie Underwood talks about her husband and kids being in Nashville when the tornado hit last night. "He said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys to take them down (to) a little safe room in our house. I bet everyone was crying." pic.twitter.com/Ny8Yy5b8Uj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

Dolly Parton tweeted, “”Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you.”