Liam Hemsworth: Why Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 23, Brings Out ‘Another Side’ Of Him

Liam Hemsworth is enjoying his time with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks because she’s ‘unlike anyone he’s known before.’

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 23, may only be a few months into their relationship, but they’re already making a difference in each other’s lives. The Australian actor feels his new lady love is pretty special for a number of reasons, including how she has the ability to make him feel like he’s never felt before. “Liam has always preferred to keep his personal life private, especially when it comes to his relationships, but Gabriella has helped bring out another side of Liam and she’s not like anyone he’s known before,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

The lovebirds were spotted grabbing a bite to eat on Feb. 27 and although the outing brought on a lot of attention, Liam was content with spending time with Gabriella. “He actually enjoyed going out for lunch with her at The Ivy even though he knew there would be a ton of photographers and people staring,” the source explained. “They had lunch with his brother Luke, sister-in-law Samantha, and some of his best friends, Aaron [Grist] and Luke [Zocchi], and he appreciates that she gets along so well with the people he loves the most. Liam definitely likes spending time with Gabriella and he looks forward to seeing where things go with her.”

“Liam’s family is so taken by Gabby, they think Liam has made a very solid choice,” another source revealed. “It’s not just that she’s Australian – although that does earn her some bonus points. She’s also so well spoken and she just seems to have a really good head on her shoulders. They can see how happy she makes Liam too, which is the most important.”
Liam and Gabriella first started dating around Dec. 2019, four months after he filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, 27, who he had been married to since Dec. 2018. The divorce was finalized in Jan. of this year, leaving room for Liam and Gabriella’s relationship to progress. Meanwhile, Miley has been enjoying time with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, and has taken to social media to share a lot of pics and videos of their memorable moments together.