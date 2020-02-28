Hailey Baldwin Wears A Face Mask While Flying Home From Europe Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Hailey Baldwin guarded herself carefully at the airport in NYC after flying in from France, where 41 people reportedly have the coronavirus. She covered up with a face mask as she made her way to Manhattan.

Better safe than sorry! Hailey Baldwin covered up with a medical mask while arriving at the airport after flying amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The model, 23, was spotted leaving JFK airport in New York City on February 28, wearing a large Balenciaga overcoat and with the face mask covering her nose and mouth. She shielded the rest of her face with an iPad to avoid the paparazzi. Hailey had just flown in from France after Paris Fashion Week. There are currently 41 reported cases of coronavirus in France; two people have died from the virus.

Coronavirus is a viral respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the World Health Organization. In more severe cases, the infection, which first infected people in China, can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. There have been 84,173 cases of coronavirus worldwide this year, and 2,876 patients have died. Though health officials have said that travelers only need to wear face masks if they’re sick, a lot of people like Hailey are feeling more comfortable wearing them while they’re well — just in case.

At least Hailey had a great time at Paris Fashion Week. She attended a number of shows, and looked fabulous doing so. One of her best looks was definitely an emerald green, Tre by Natalie Ratabesi skirt suit, which she rocked with a pair of thigh-high boots. You can see all the leggy looks she stunned in at Paris Fashion Week here!

Hailey isn’t the only celebrity worried about coronavirus. Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school sent four kids home after they came home from Italy with flu-like symptoms. The royals are safe, and hopefully so are their classmates, but Prince William and Kate Middleton have to be a little freaked out.