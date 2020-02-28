Amber Rose Gets Dragged For Bragging About Being ‘Light Skinned’ In Pic With Mariah Carey

Amber Rose has come under fire after referring to herself and Mariah Carey as ‘light skinned and bright skinned’ in an Instagram caption that’s been deemed colorist.

Amber Rose has been dragged on social media after posting a photo of herself and pop princess Mariah Carey, 49, with a caption that’s been deemed colorist. “When you’re both light skinned, bright skinned multiracial goddesses but one is talented and the other one is a h**,” the 36-year-old captioned the Feb. 27 snap, taken backstage at the singer’s Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum. “Love you MiMi! Last night was Amazing,” she added, tagging Mariah. In the pic, Amber donned an orange Playboy tee with a baby pink collar, a silver chain, light wash jeans, and dark sunglasses. She also wore a super blingy silver watch and rocked a pink manicure. Mariah looked incredibly glam in a low-cut, bejeweled black jumpsuit with massive silver hoop earrings. But it wasn’t the photo itself that had fans shaking their heads, it was the supermodel’s comment about race, with one follower pointing out, “This caption screams colorism.” Another fan joked that Amber had pulled Mariah into the drama, writing, “Wtf was that amber rose caption?? Please remove Mariah Carey from that MESS.”

Amber has long been voicing her opinion on the topic. In 2017, she reacted to Kodak Black‘s controversial comment that he only finds “light-skinned black women” attractive because they’re more “sensitive”. At the time she took to Instagram and wrote, “Smh this really makes me so sad … Growing up in Philly I went to an all black school. I was the ‘white girl’ The one that the boys DIDN’T like, The girl that wasn’t as cool as the brown skinned girls. Black was the thing to be!”. Amber described how she would sit in the sun to get a deep tan so that she could look like the “beautiful dark skinned girls” that she was surrounded by.

Some fans recalled her 2017 comment, with one person taking to Twitter, writing, “Amber Rose has been telling the girls for years now that she’s beautiful & blessed because she’s light skinned & the dark girls just been hating on her for it. She does this, she gets dragged, she apologizes, & then she does it again. It’s not new, it’s just clearly how she feels.” Nevertheless, Amber has previously said that it’s her mission to prevent racism and sexism, especially after she noticed the makeup worn by dancers and models in music videos. Amber claimed that she would often confront music video directors and be disappointed when they didn’t want the club to be “too black”.

Amber’s been in the news for other reasons lately, after she got both her sons names tattooed in cursive on her forehead. She first debuted the new ink — “Bash” and “Slash” — on February 7 in a YouTube video shared by Cool Kicks. Amber shares newborn son Slash Electric with boyfriend Alexander Edwards (aka, A.E.), and 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz (aka, “Bash”) with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.