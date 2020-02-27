‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Queens Each Reveal Why They Think They’ll Win The Coveted Crown

Start your engines! The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 queens spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on why each of them think they’ll win in the end.

It was the calm before the storm for the new group of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens as they stormed through New York City for their special event on Wednesday, February 26, two days before the new season premiered. The room was reeking with charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as they dressed in their most amazing of fashions and spilled the tea on the moment they got the once in a lifetime call to be on the show and so much more. Another topic that was discussed centered on why each of them felt like they were going to win when all is said and done. It is something that only a select group of past contestants, like Bianca Del Rio, Aquaria and the most recent winner, Yvie Oddly, can say they accomplished.

Each queen had a very different answer to this question when we chatted with them EXCLUSIVELY at the big gathering. “I don’t know. I like to say that I think I bring something a little different to the show that hasn’t quite been seen yet,” Georgia queen Aiden Zhane, revealed. “I think people tend to mistake me, when I say that, they think, ‘Oh, she says she’s the first horror queen.’ Of course I’m not the first horror queen. We had Sharon Needles (season 4 winner), hello. But I do what I do differently.”

Other contestants took the humorous route when answering the burning question. “I don’t,” San Francisco queen Rock M. Sakura jokingly responded. “Because I think that people have better taste than that. And I think that America is ready for someone who’s actually good. So.” Sherry Pie referenced her name as to why she thinks she’ll win the coveted crown. “Listen, I think that it’s time to revolutionize America’s diet and it’s time we have dessert first. That’s what I say.”

Brita, who had a major moment happen last year with Adele & Jennifer Lawrence in NYC, answered the question much more seriously. “I’m the first Polynesian queen to be on the show and I just, I’m such a great performer. And I spread light, love, happiness. That’s what this country needs right now.” The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres on VH1 on Friday, February 28. Check your local listings.