‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queen Brita Admits It Was ‘Incredible’ To Have ‘Hilarious’ Adele At Her Show

Brita, one of the queens competing on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12, spilled all the details about her ‘incredible’ night with Adele & Jennifer Lawrence to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Two legends, one place. Brita had quite the iconic moment happen in March 2019 when both Adele, 31, and Jennifer Lawrence, 29, made a guest appearance at Pieces, a gay bar the RPDR queen happened to be hosting when they were there. So many clips from the bar’s audience members were posted on social media with many in shock that the Grammy and Oscar winner were partying the night away with them. The NYC superstar talked about what went down that night EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife during the RPDR Season 12 Premiere Event in New York City on Wednesday, February 26. “It was incredible,” Brita admitted. “First it was Jennifer Lawrence. She was there with a couple of her gays and she’s like out having a good time, drinking a light beer, and she went up to the bar and she’s like, ‘Give me something stronger.'”

The Polynesian stunner continued, “And then she’s like, “We’re here, we’re here to see you. We heard that you were the best.” She’s like, “My other friends are coming.” Other friends? I was thinking some other gays were coming. But it wasn’t. It was miss Adele. So I was shocked, but you know I’m an entertainer and I’m going to give them the same damn show to someone who has no money, to another who has a lot of money. So it was just amazing. It was incredible.”

Adele and J. Law clearly have the magic touch as other A-listers like Dua Lipa, 24, and Troye Sivan, 24, showed up to her future shows after their surprise appearance. “I just, I loved it,” the RPDR queen said about the aftermath of what happened. What’s even more amazing is that Brita got a call from Drag Race the day after it all went down which clearly worked in her favor as she’s one of the 13 new contestants competing for that coveted crown.

Brita also revealed that she lost 40 pounds and credited the “Rolling in the Deep” singer as her inspiration. She also gushed all about her after being asked to describe three words about the Oscar-winning mother-of-one. “She is down to earth, hilarious, and she just wanted to have a good time,” Brita revealed. “She’s a good time gal.”