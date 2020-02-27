‘RHOA’: Eva Marcille Reveals Why NeNe & Kenya May Never Repair Their ‘Toxic’ Friendship

Now that Nene Leakes has patched up her friendships with Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, will she do the same with ‘RHOA’ nemesis Kenya Moore? Eva Marcille took a stab at that question in an EXCLUSIVE interview!

The drama you’ve witnessed between NeNe Leakes, 52, and Kenya Moore, 49, throughout Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was very real. Eva Marcille’s lack of hope for their friendship basically confirmed this while the Bravo star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife! Although NeNe has put a lid on feuds with Porsha Williams, 38, and Cynthia Bailey, 53, Eva didn’t predict Nene to reach such a truce with Kenya. “I’m glad that NeNe made up with Porscha and Cynthia, they’re our girls, and you go through your stuff and you should be able to get through it. But I don’t know if where NeNe and Kenya are is a place that you can return from,” Eva told us.

Eva’s lack of confidence has to due with something she has observed in NeNe and Kenya’s relationship. “I don’t know, because it’s one of those [friendships] where it’s kind of toxic,” Eva explained. “It gets kind of wild child, it’s a lot, you know what I’m saying? To the point to where you have to get physical? You might not want to hang out with that person.” As fans will recall, NeNe and Kenya’s confrontation almost turned physical as they told each other to “shut the f–k up” during a verbal showdown earlier in the season — both ladies had to be held back!

Eva was just echoing the thoughts she shared during her appearance on the Feb. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Certain friendships you want to mend. And then sometimes it’s, like, you know, the season’s over. So, I don’t think [NeNe and Kenya are] going to be besties anytime soon,” Eva confessed to Andy Cohen! However, she did say that the two co-stars can be “respectful” on set.

Real Housewives of Atlanta 01/12/20 Sneak Peek: ‘Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore's Argument Gets Broken Up by Security’ 👮 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/cglE7GFoBp — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) January 12, 2020

NeNe and Kenya’s rivalry is nothing new. If you take a trip down memory lane, you’ll remember NeNe and Kenya still going at in during the Season 6 and 7 RHOA reunions — this bad blood has been boiling for a long time!