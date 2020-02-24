‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Doesn’t Think NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore Will Ever Be Friends

Eva Marcille got real during her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ sharing that, when it comes to NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore, ‘some people you just don’t get along with.’

There’s always drama brewing on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and now Eva Marcille, 35, is offering her perspective on the tumultuous relationship between NeNe Leakes, 52, and Kenya Moore, 49. During her Feb. 23 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller blatantly asked Eva what it would take for NeNe and Kenya to finally reconcile. “I think I reconciled with the fact — and Kenya has at least — that, they’re just not friends,” Eva shared with host Andy Cohen and guest Tyra Banks. “Some people you just don’t get along with,” the RHOA star reiterated. But there was more to Eva’s brutally honest answer.

Eva went on to explain that she felt Kenya and NeNe “can be respectful” on the show without maintaining a close friendship. “Certain friendships you want to mend,” Eva continued. “And then sometimes it’s, like, you know, the season’s over. So, I don’t think they’re going to be besties anytime soon,” she concluded. Eva’s response practically confirmed for fans the real tension they have witnessed between Kenya and NeNe for some time. The pair have had a longstanding feud on the reality TV series, and it doesn’t seem like they are moving toward mending their relationship anytime soon.

NeNe is even at the point where she believes that Kenya is trying to make her out to be the “villain” of the show. “NeNe feels like Kenya is set on being the queen of RHOA and she feels she’s frustrated that this will never happen with herself on the show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “NeNe feels like no matter what, when cameras are rolling, she keeps making calculated attempts at making her the villain while pushing her buttons to try to turn fans and the network against her.”

The tense refit has even caused NeNe to consider whether or not she will even return to the show for season 13 after being a mainstay on the series for well over a decade. NeNe is a RHOA OG, and has been part of the show since its premiere in 2008. Kenya didn’t get introduced on the series until season five in 2012. After all this time, it still does not seem as though the two stars will be mending any bond that they had. Fans can see how Kenya and NeNe maneuver the rocky waters of their relationship on the next episode of RHOA on Mach 1 at 8 PM on Bravo!