Nick Jonas Jokes About Having Spinach In His Teeth At Grammys & Which Celeb Called Him Out

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

When Nick Jonas went on stage with spinach in his teeth, one of his famous friends was quick to text him about the gaffe! The singer sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the embarrassing moment.

Nick Jonas talked about THAT moment from the Grammys, when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 25. No, we’re not talking about his performance of “What A Man Gotta Do”, we’re talking about the spinach that was stuck in his teeth! The 27-year-old made an unbelievable comeback with his siblings Joe, 30, and Kevin, 32, at the show, but viewers at home couldn’t help noticing the greens visible on his teeth. “No one checked my teeth,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “Here’s the thing that’s really frustrating about this, OK: First of all, there was spinach in my teeth from my breakfast, which I ate hours before. So the entire day, no one thought to be like, ‘Hey man, there’s something back there’.” The New Jersey-raised singer added, “We were really excited because the performance went pretty well and it was like our Grammy moment, our return.” Nick said he “was so amped” and asked his manager what he thought after the performance, “And he’s like, ‘Well, just don’t check online’.”

Nick also revealed which famous friend called him out for the “schmutz” in his teeth. “The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine,” he said. ‘He’s like, ‘Nice performance. You had a little schmutz in your teeth’.” This was not the first time that Nick addressed the incident, though. After the moment went viral online, Nick took to Twitter to set the record straight. The pop star made light of the close up pics of his veggie adorned smile on social media, shortly after he appeared on stage at the Staples Center. “So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight,” he tweeted, before adding, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

Fans loved Nick’s candidness almost as much as they loved his Jonas Brothers performance! The trio’s presence on the Grammys stage marked an incredible comeback for the group, who returned to the industry in 2019 after an extended hiatus. While appearing on Jimmy’s show to promote the band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, he looked super stylish in an all-grey ensemble. He rocked leopard print grey and black pants with a short grey trench coat, and opted for a back and white leopard top to match his bright white sneakers. It seems his wife Priyanka Chopra‘s fashion sense is rubbing off on him!

Nick recently made his debut on The Voice as a coach, alongside Kelly ClarksonBlake Shelton, and John Legend. The singer clearly has his eyes on the prize, and believes he has what it takes to be the winning coach of season 18. We’ll all have to stay tuned!