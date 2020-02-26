Kylie Jenner Shares Cute New Pics Of Stormi Puckering Her Lips & Trying To Look Like Mommy

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Feb. 25 to share some adorable snapshots of her two-year-old daughter Stormi sitting outside and puckering her lips at the camera.

Kylie Jenner, 22, captured some memorable moments with her adorable daughter Stormi, 2, on Feb. 25 and shared them with her Instagram followers. The makeup mogul posted some pics of the tot puckering her lips while sitting on a cement step outside and it was the cutest thing! She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt that had red designs on the sleeves and matching black pants in the pics. She was also wearing red, white, and black sneakers with the look. “#LOVEOFMYLIFE 🖤⚡️,” Kylie captioned the photos.

Stormi’s pics understandably brought on a lot of compliments from Kylie’s followers. “This child is just perfection,” one follower wrote while another called her a “fashion icon.” “Outfit goals wow,” a third wrote while a fourth admitted “I’m obsessed with her.”

Kylie’s latest pics of Stormi come after the reality star was spotted hanging out with her daughter and her ex Travis Scott, 27, who is also Stormi’s dad, on a trampoline playdate in Woodland Hills, CA on Feb. 23. The family of three looked like they were having fun during the outing and even stopped to take a selfie all together at one point. Kylie spoke out about co-parenting with Travis in a Feb. interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends,” she said.

When Kylie’s not out with her bundle of joy, she’s busy promoting her Kylie Cosmetics collection. She already has a set named after her mini-me and seems to keep releasing more eclectic options as time goes on. She sold just over half of the highly successful business to beauty conglomerate Coty for a whopping $600 million on Nov. 18, 2019 and it’s becoming bigger and better than ever before. “Kylie did not sell the majority of her company because she wants to step back,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “but rather because she sees this as an incredible opportunity to help grow her cosmetics and skin line even further than before.”