Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask To Paris, Admits ‘Paranoid,’ & Calls Out Her ‘Contagion’ Character

Gwyneth Paltrow has ‘already been in this movie,’ channeling her ‘Contagion’ character as she got on a plane en route to Paris amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Gwyneth Paltrow would like to be excused from this plot, please! The actress, 47, shared a selfie to her Instagram account in the early hours of Feb. 26, just as she was boarding a plane traveling to Paris. In the image, Gwyneth’s selfie features the star sporting an eye mask over her forehead and a heavy duty face mask totally covering her mouth and nose. Upon further inspection, her mask also appears to have nozzles on them to regulate her oxygen flow. In her slight paranoia, Gwyneth explained to her Instagram followers just what was going through her mind.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda,” she began her alliteration-filled caption. “Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” she confessed. “I’ve already been in this movie,” she added, referencing the 2011 film Contagion. “Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently,” she concluded the captioned to the image, adding an emoji with a face mask to her photo.

Her followers, of course, immediately took to the comments of her post to note the comparison to her 2011 character. “Contagion moments 😷 Stay safe, bebe,” one commented. Gwyenth starred alongside Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, and Jude Law in the 2011 movie directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film follows healthcare professionals, government officials, and everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure for the mysterious virus. Sound familiar? It surely struck a chord with Gwyneth!

Although the movie was released almost a decade ago, a number of people have turned to Contagion to get a sense of the drama and mayhem that could ensue in a global crisis. At the height of the Coronavirus outbreak, Contagion briefly appeared in the top 10 on iTunes movie rentals chart on Jan. 28. As of Feb. 3, it was holding steady at No. 11. Call it paranoia or panic, Gwyneth Paltrow appears to be taking her own precautions.