Ariel Winter’s Hair Stylist Reveals She ‘Loves’ Her Lighter Hair After 7 Year Process To Get The Look

Ariel Winter’s hair stylist dished EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife about why she ‘loves’ her new lighter hairstyle so much!

A long time in the making. Ariel Winter‘s hair stylist Tabitha Dueñas of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood (who you can follow on Instagram here) talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the actress’ major hair transformation on Wednesday, February 26. “She wanted to go lighter because her show is done filming and no longer needs to have dark hair,” Tabitha revealed after we asked her why the Modern Family star wanted to change her hair color again. She finished wrapping up on the Emmy-winning series earlier this month after being part of it since 2009. Turns out the process in getting this hair style to happen didn’t happen overnight… it took 7 years! Holy moly!

“We did 2 rounds of color remover to strip out as much black as possible,” Tabitha then revealed. “Then two rounds of cream lightener to get her to a blonde level. Then did a InCommon Crystal Cashmere deep conditioning treatment to bring back the moisture and strength. Finally colored root tonenda with her golden strawberry blonde hue. All the products used were ammonia free.” So was this a love it or hate it situation after all was said and done for the bubbly television star? “When she saw her new look she said how much she loved it!!”, she exclaimed.

The great thing for Ariel in this situation is that she won’t have to do too much now that Tabitha has gotten her hands on her, hair wise. “She’s naturally very light so the upkeep will be monthly base touch ups,” she revealed. The 21-year-old shared her new ‘do on Instagram the same day which came with a glam photo of it and a quick video of her playing around with her locks.

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?,” she captioned the pic and video. Fans left several compliments for her in the comments section, with one comparing her to another gorgeous actress, Christina Hendricks, while others simply thought she looked “breathtaking”.