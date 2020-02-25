‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Brianna Reunites With Danae & Rachel Suffers A Miscarriage

Brianna welcomed an unexpected visitor back into her life during the season finale of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ on Feb. 25. Meanwhile, Rachel’s new romance was tested after she miscarried.

Out with the old and in with the new. Or in Brianna Jaramillo‘s case, maybe we should say out with the old and in with the old? The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star reunited with her most famous ex, Danae, during the Feb. 25 season finale. But Danae now goes by Milo, so moving forward, we’re going to call him Milo. Anyway, a newly single Brianna revealed this week that Milo had reached out to her, following her split with Jayden, and they’ve been talking ever since. He even suggested going to Oregon to visit her, and she seemed super into it. Unfortunately for her, Brianna’s mom Jess wasn’t too thrilled about her daughter’s potential reunion with Milo. But when Brianna said they were just friends, Jess eased up a bit. However, after he arrived and they spent some time together, it became very clear that they each had hopes for an eventual reconciliation. And later, when Brianna and Milo had dinner with Jess and Brianna’s sister, they both expressed their concerns over the former couple getting back together. It seems like it’s going to be a tough road for them if they do, in fact, want to reconcile.

Meanwhile, just as Rachel was starting to become accustomed to the fact that she was about to have two kids under the age of 3, she noticed she was bleeding. She quickly made an appointment with her doctor and discovered that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. This, of course, comes after she had a fight with her ex and her best friend — one in which her current boyfriend feared would result in the loss of their baby. Obviously, they didn’t think that would truly happen at the time, but alas, she did suffer a miscarriage. However, we must note that the doctor told Rachel she didn’t cause it, and these things just happen in life.

Later, Kiaya struggled with being single. All she wanted to do was reach out to Teazha, but her mom advised her not to. Kiaya’s mom said it would be best if they learned how to be happy alone before even entertaining the idea of being together again. But Kiaya went against her mom’s wise advice and met up with Teazha anyway to express her feelings, following their tumultuous split. As soon as they met up, Kiaya started shedding tears and again, begged Teazha to give their romance another shot. But Teazha started saying how she felt their relationship was “toxic”, and that set Kiaya off, while leading her to prove Teazha right. Even though Kiaya screamed that they’re not toxic, the fact that they literally started fighting as soon as they met up, and she went from 0 to 60 in a matter of seconds, just proves that they’re romance was indeed “toxic”.

Finally, Kayla and Luke celebrated Izaiah’s second birthday, and tensions between Bar and Ashley came to a head. Ashley told Bar that she’s sick of him saying bad things about her on social media while acting like nothing’s wrong in person. He basically called her a “hoe” and she told him to get lost.

