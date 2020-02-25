Royalty Brown, 5, Dresses As A Cowgirl & Dad Chris Loves It: ‘Old Town Ro’

Royalty Brown donned a pair of pink, sparkly boots, cowgirl hat, and looked like a true ‘country girl’ in a brand new picture her father, Chris Brown, shared with his followers on Instagram!

Yee-haw! Five-year-old Royalty Brown was ready to take on the Wild West in a brand new image her adoring father, Chris Brown, 30, shared with his over 61 million followers on Instagram on Feb. 24! Royalty sported a pair of glittering pink cowgirl boots with blue jeans, a pink and purple, long sleeve flannel shirt, and a black cowgirl hat. For the picture, Royalty smiled wide while sitting atop a counter in, what appeared to be, a shop full of Old West hats. “Country Girl,” Chris captioned the image, adding an emoji with a slew of hearts around the face and the phrase, “Old Town Ro'” in reference to the Country/ Hip-Hop hybrid tune by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

It’s really no surprise that Chris shared yet another image of Royalty since his Instagram has essentially become dedicated to his daughter with Nia Guzman, 36, and infant son with Ammika Harris, 26, Aeko, 3 mos. On Jan. 15, Chris captured an endearing, candid moment he shared with his daughter. The five-year-old showed off her pristine drawing skills. Chris watched his daughter closely as she used various markers in hues of blue, pink, and orange to draw an image on her iPad. Chris, peering over his daughter’s shoulders, looked on with so much pride. He captioned the image, “She better than me.”

Of course, it’s not just these spontaneous moments from their lives together that Chris has captured for his fans. Royalty is quickly becoming Chris’s go-to red carpet date! At the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, the father-daughter duo hit the red carpet outside the Staples Center and couldn’t have looked happier — or more stylish! Royalty sported a fuzzy ensemble, including dress and matching jacket, and paired the look with a set of black combat boots. Chris also was dressed to the nines for music’s biggest night. He wore a pair of black dress pants with a yellow and pink sweater shirt and bedazzled white color. Chris also showed off his newly-dyed pink and blue hair! These two definitely made themselves known as one of the most fetching pair on the red carpet!

Clearly, Royalty has Chris wrapped around her little finger! The “No Guidance” singer positively adores his little girl, and regularly shows just how much on social media. Whether it’s a candid moment together, a day out and about, or a special occasion, fans cannot wait to see more of these two together!